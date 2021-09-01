Prescott and Kaibab National forests temporarily close Forest Road 354 for repairs

PRESCOTT — National Forest System Road 354 is closed for public safety due to recent flood damage and washed-out sections of the road, which lies on portions of the Prescott and Kaibab national forests. The closure will remain in place until repairs have been completed and the road is safe for public use. Currently, there is no timeline for the repairs, but it is likely to be a long while. Although Forest Service road managers hope to complete the work as soon as possible, the public should anticipate the road to remain closed until 2022.



Road Closure Description: National Forest System Road (NFSR) 354, starting at its intersection with NFSR 179 (in Township 18N, Range 2E, Section 29), following north to its intersection with NFSR 354E (in Township 19N, Range 2E, Section 2); NFSR 9129K, starting from its intersection with NFSR 354, to its terminus; NFSR 9129J, starting from its intersection with NFSR 9129K, to its terminus.

Further information regarding this order may be obtained at the Bradshaw & Chino Valley Ranger Districts located in Prescott, telephone number 928-443-8000, and at the Prescott National Forest Supervisor’s Office in Chino Valley, telephone number 928-777-2200, and Williams Ranger District located in Williams, telephone number 928-635-5600, and at the Kaibab National Forest Supervisor’s Office in William, telephone number 928-635-8200.

Road closures and other forest conditions are also available on the Kaibab National Forest website and the Prescott National Forest website under Alerts and Notices.



Information provided by National Forest Service.