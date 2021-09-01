OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Attorney General Brnovich warns of Hurricane Ida charity scams

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (AP file photo)

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (AP file photo)

Originally Published: September 1, 2021 6:56 p.m.

PHOENIX — Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning Arizonans to watch out for Hurricane Ida charity scams. There are already reports of fake organizations popping up asking people for money to help victims in Louisiana.

“It’s disgusting how fraudsters waste no time after a natural disaster to capitalize on people’s goodwill,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “Arizonans are very generous, and I want to make sure they are donating to a legitimate charity that has experience helping victims quickly.”

Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana on Sunday and has caused widespread catastrophic damage. While many are eager to help those in need, Attorney General Brnovich wants consumers to do their homework before donating.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich offers the following tips to avoid scams:

-Never give on impulse. Don’t give in to high-pressure requests for contributions or donations. Legitimate charities will not pressure you for an immediate donation and are happy to provide information about their charity for you to review.

  • Do your research about the organization and ask questions. For example, how will the funds reach those in need?
  • Obtain written information (including annual reports) about a charity before you donate. Always know how much of your donation will actually go to the charity itself versus administrative costs. You can find out more about a charity through Charity Navigator’s website or the Better Business Bureau’s www.give.org.
  • Do not give donations in cash or by wire transfer.
  • Make contributions directly to known organizations rather than relying on a third-party.
  • Watch out for charities with names that sound similar to well-known organizations. Oftentimes, these sound-alike names are scams.
  • Be cautious of individuals representing themselves as surviving victims of a disaster or as government officials asking for donations.
  • Do not give unsolicited callers your credit card number or bank account information over the phone, even if the call appears to be legitimate.
  • Do not click on links in unsolicited emails and text messages asking you to donate. Even if a message seems legitimate, it could be a phishing attempt. If you want to donate, contact the charity at a website or phone number you know to be valid.
  • Be cautious when donating to a GoFundMe fundraiser. It is common for scammers to set up GoFundMe fundraisers after highly publicized events and then disappear with the money.

If you believe you have been a victim of consumer fraud, please contact the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, or outside the metro areas at 1(800) 352-8431. Bilingual consumer protection staff is available to assist. Consumers can also file complaints online.

Information provided by Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries