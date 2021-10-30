Obituary: Phillip ‘Wayne’ Henderson
Originally Published: October 30, 2021 6:28 p.m.
Phillip “Wayne” Henderson, 60, passed peacefully in his sleep on October 23, 2021 in Prescott, AZ. He is survived by his two sons, Ethan (Chelsea) and Logan; seven grandchildren; his father; three brothers; one sister, and extended family and numerous friends.
Information was provided by the family.
