Obituary Notice: Gay Lynne Reno
Originally Published: October 30, 2021 6:10 p.m.
Gay Lynne Reno was born February 1, 1959 in Phoenix, Arizona and passed away on October 15, 2021 in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements are entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
