Obituary: Doris Ann Brower
Doris Ann Brower, age 85, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, was born December 8, 1935 and passed away on October 22, 2021.
She is survived by her three children; 7 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
A Visitation for Doris will be held on Nov. 5, 2021, from 6 to 8:00 p.m., at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. State Route 69, in Prescott Valley. A Celebration of Life will be held on Nov. 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Calvary Chapel, 2313 E. State Route 69 in Prescott. Arizona.
Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
Information was provided by Sunrise Funeral Home.
