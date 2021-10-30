Obituary: Denise Lynnette (Roberts) Hurd

Denise Lynnette (Roberts) Hurd, of Dewey, AZ, aged 69, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on October 26, 2021. She was born to Donald and Arleta Roberts in Independence, MO and graduated from Truman High School.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved brother, Dennis Roberts. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Mike Hurd; her daughters, Amy (Mark) Hurd Kille and Sara (Brian) Hurd; granddaughters, Savannah, Ashlyn, Brooke, and Raina; nephews, Scott (Christina) and their children, Makayla and Aiden, and Jason (Audrey) Roberts, and their children, Jackson, Carson, and Denai.

Over the years, Mike and Denise enjoyed visiting and skiing in Colorado and riding their Harley through Missouri, Arkansas, Sturgis, several national parks, and countless sunsets.

Mike and Denise attended services at First Southern Baptist Church in Chino Valley, AZ; they are very appreciative of the friendships fostered there, Arnie and Giesela Sorrells, Pastor Mark Reader, and many others. She was a wonderful cook and loved baking, with skills passed down from her mother and grandmother. She worked as a grocery store manager, and at AT&T, but her favorite job was working as a lunch lady in Fort Osage School District. She enjoyed sharing love with the children and made sure every kid was fed and loved at lunch time.

She will be placed to rest in Mount Washington Cemetery in Independence, MO. Mike and Denise are forever grateful for the love and support of many friends, family, and neighbors in Arizona and Missouri throughout this long battle with cancer, Steve and Audrey, Scott Munday, Roger Hegg, Skeeter Woolsey, John Hughes, Rick Bartels, David and Rita, Randy Swayze, Wayne Timmons, Ed and Roberta Cable, Belva, Nancy, Michelle, Nelda, Steve and Connie Outlaw, Braxton Petty, Wesley Holden, Randy and Pam Evans, Greg Bowerman, and many others.

In lieu of flowers, pay it forward to those around you in need.

Information was provided by the family.