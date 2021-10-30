Need2Know: Red, White and Brew restaurant opened Oct. 26 on Gurley, Marina streets; Colt Grill in Prescott plans to open in November; Camp Grounds Tea & Coffee relocates food truck to Cortez Street
Originally Published: October 30, 2021 6:05 p.m.
