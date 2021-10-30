CCJ to host “Birthday Bash” in Chino Valley Nov. 6
The Coalition for Compassion and Justice will host a “Birthday Bash” on Saturday, Nov. 6 to celebrate 20 years serving the homeless and impoverished in the greater Prescott area at its new property in Chino Valley.
The 2 p.m. party will include a barbecue, birthday cake, zoo animals, games, face painting and hay rides on the property located at 3800 Durham Drive, located behind Northland Turf.
CCJ’s intent for this four-acre property is a 24-unit manufactured housing village. The nonprofit is now in the process of working with the town on engineering design, off-site improvements, a septic system and all other requirements related to construction.
The plan is for a first phase of eight units of a village that will eventually be able to house 50 men and women.
Anyone wishing to donate to the organization can do so through www.YavapaiCCJ.org.
