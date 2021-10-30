Arizona reports 2,843 additional COVID cases, 57 more deaths

Arizona on Saturday reported over 2,800 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 60 more deaths as rolling averages for new cases and deaths rose again.

The additional 2,843 additional cases and 57 deaths reported by the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard increased the state’s pandemic totals to 1,166,060 cases and 21,153 deaths.

The dashboard also reported that COVID-19-related hospitalizations inched upward, with 1,720 virus patients occupying hospital inpatient beds as of Friday.

Yavapai County reports 534 COVID-19 cases and five deaths since Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. The county

has tested 94,505 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, and there have been 28,463 positive cases and 691 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 42 COVID-19 patients, VVMC reports 21 patients and the VA has three COVID-19 patients. The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19, with a 14.8% positivity rate and 223 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending Oct. 23, 2021.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths in the state both increased over the past two weeks.

The rolling average of daily new cases rose from 2,204.7 on Oct. 14 to 2,574.4 on Thursday while the rolling average of daily deaths increased from 29.7 to 57.4 during the same period.

Yavapai County Community Health Services is providing Moderna booster shots at all three of its locations. Call 928-771-3122 to schedule an appointment in Prescott, Prescott Valley or Cottonwood. YCCHS reported that there has been tremendous interest in getting the booster shot and the schedule is booking up quickly. Those interested can also call their local pharmacist or health care provider.

Check azdhs.gov/covid19/vaccines to find a location offering the brand of booster you want. You must wait at least six months after the initial COVID vaccination to get a Moderna or Pfizer booster shot and at least two months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccination.

A booster shot is for people whose immune response may have weakened over time. A third dose is for

People who may not have had a strong enough immune response from the first two doses, as diagnosed

by a primary care provider. The patient will be scheduled for what he or she asks for, but the nurse will discuss the patient history and what is considered best for each patient.

The FDA has approved mixing and matching of vaccine brands. Appointment scheduling staff will ask which brand of vaccine you received in your initial series and when your initial series was completed.

YCCHS does not administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at this time. For information on which provider has the vaccine a patient is looking for, go to Vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233. You can also text your ZIP code to 438829 or go to Vaccine finder AZDHS.gov.

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters can be made through www.yavapai-az.gov/chs or

www.vaccine.gov. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, please get tested for COVID-19 and/or flu. Testing sites: https://yavapaiaz.gov/Portals/39/COVID-

19/TestingSitesinYavapaiCounty.pdf.

ADHS COVID-19 Hotline – (844) 542-8201 (select Option 8) – helps in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays. Information on boosters also is posted at azdhs.gov/Boosters.

Information on Monoclonal Antibodies in English: ADHS - Everyone - Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) (azdhs.gov), and in Spanish: ADHS - Todos - Anticuerpos Monoclonales (azdhs.gov).