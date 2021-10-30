Adoption Spotlight: Ethan
Originally Published: October 30, 2021 8:54 p.m.
A sweet, helpful and artistic boy, Ethan loves swimming, flag football, German chocolate cake and Mexican food. He also enjoys playing with Legos and going camping – though he prefers to sleep in an RV. He loves adventure and dreams of going to Universal Studios. Get to know Ethan and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.
