Yavapai Silent Witness offering $500 reward for information leading to arrest of dangerous fugitive

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) are asking for the public’s help locating Michael Archer, who is wanted for dangerous drug and paraphernalia possession and three counts of felony flight.

Archer is a 38-year-old, 5-foot-10, white male with black hair and black eyes. He has been arrested in the past for multiple counts of dangerous drug possession, as well as sales, fraud and traffic violations.

On Oct.26, PANT and Prescott Police attempted to apprehend Archer in the Fry’s Food and Drugstore parking lot in Cottonwood during a traffic stop. Archer fled in his red-colored Mercedes-Benz sedan and is currently at large.

PANT obtained and executed a search warrant of Archer’s Cottonwood home later that day and found methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Anyone providing information leading to the arrest of Michael Archer could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, call Yavapai Silent Witness 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com all tips are anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.