Obituary: Robert J. (Bob) Eastvold

Robert J. (Bob) Eastvold

Robert J. (Bob) Eastvold

Originally Published: October 28, 2021 9:17 p.m.

Robert J. (Bob) Eastvold, 81, surrounded by family, went home to be with the Lord on Christmas morning, 2020 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob fell in love with Sandy (Fretheim) Eastvold and married in 1957 and had 3 children. They celebrated 63 years of marriage before Sandy went to be with the Lord on April 1st 2020.

He was a loving man always putting family first. His heart for the Lord lead to a lifetime of devotion and charitable works including 30+ years with the Lions club, where he received the Melvin Jones award. Bob owned and managed hardware stores and was an accomplished carpenter and woodworker. Bob spent about 20 years as a Realtor in the Prescott area.

A Memorial for Bob and his wife, Sandy will be held at Landmark Baptist Church in Prescott Valley, located 7440 Addis Dr., this Saturday, October 30th at 11:00 a.m. John:146

Information was provided by the family.

