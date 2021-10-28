OFFERS
Arizona reports 2,795 more COVID cases, reduces death total; Yavapai County reports 128 news cases, 1 death

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 28, 2021 8:11 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona on Thursday reported 2,795 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and subtracted 11 deaths from its fatality count as rolling averages for additional cases and deaths increased over the past two weeks.

Yavapai County reported 128 new cases and one death Thursday, bringing its total to 28,243 and 689 deaths. The county’s rate of cases is 12,153.5 per 100,000 and the fatality rate is 296.5 per 100,000, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services dashboard.

The new numbers changed the state’s pandemic totals to 1,159,526 cases and 21,033 deaths, the dashboard reported.

The subtraction of 11 deaths was due to “a low number of additions and routine data cleaning,” the department said.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose from 2,268.4 on Oct. 12 to 2,443.43 as of Tuesday while the rolling average of daily deaths rose from 33.8 to 54 during the same period.

The state’s dashboard also reported that virus-related hospitalizations remained on a two-week-old plateau, with 1,714 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital inpatient beds as of Wednesday.

