Adoption Spotlight: Enrique
Originally Published: October 28, 2021 7:44 p.m.
Enrique is a sweet, loving and helpful boy who loves swimming, hiking and riding bikes. He’s always up for a card game – especially UNO – and he’ll never turn down hot wings or Takis. Enrique loves to laugh – one of his favorite shows is America’s Funniest Home Videos. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
