Adoption Spotlight: Elijah
Originally Published: October 28, 2021 7:47 p.m.
A thoughtful and affectionate boy, Elijah is a good friend who likes to make people laugh. He enjoys school and loves a good challenge, which is why math and science are his favorite subject. Elijah would love a forever family who will love and cherish him and allow him to stay close to his Native American heritage. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
