Yavapai Silent Witness Catch-22 suspect Emans captured

Justin Emans, the day 17 fugitive in the Yavapai Silent Witness Catch-22 program, was captured Oct. 19 in Prescott Valley.

Yavapai County Sheriff deputies responded to a family fight call in the 2900 block of Indian Wells Drive Oct. 19. The deputies met with the female victim outside her home, and she told them she had been assaulted by a male subject who tackled her in front of her home. The victim told deputies the subject was inside her home.

Deputies entered the home and found the suspect, Emans, hiding in the laundry room under a pile of clothing. After multiple commands to come out, the deputies took Emans into custody. He was also found to be in possession of a rifle.

Emans was wanted on a probation violation warrant from a July, 2020 incident in which he grabbed a victim by her throat and choked her, restricting her breathing. He also threw a bag containing broken glass at the victim cutting her. Emans was arrested and convicted of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct, and was later placed on probation, which he violated.

In addition to the probation-violation warrant, Emans was charged with two new counts of aggravated domestic violence and a charge of weapons misconduct for possession of a firearm while being a prohibited possessor. He is currently in the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde.

