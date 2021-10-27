Reward increased for Blue Bell Mine theft information

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has increased the reward, from $450 to $550, for information in locating the suspect(s) involved in two large-scale thefts at the Blue Bell Mine site in Mayer.

Between Sept. 24 and Sept. 28, 2021, an orange and black 2019 Honda SXS700 Pioneer 2 seat side-by-side, Spectra survey lasers and Leica survey equipment were stolen from a container at the mine site. The estimated loss to the business was in excess of $30,000.

On another occasion between Oct. 10 and Oct. 13, 2021, a 2021 Brazos 32-foot end dump trailer and a 2014 Wacker light tower trailer were also taken from the site. The hood, doors, exhaust stacks and other cosmetic items were stripped from a red 2006 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck. The estimated loss from this crime was over $65,000.

Due to the severity of the crime, Yavapai Silent Witness has increased the reward to $550 for anyone providing information leading to an arrest in these cases. To earn the reward, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.