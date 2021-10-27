OFFERS
Reward increased for Blue Bell Mine theft information

The hood, doors, exhaust stacks, and other cosmetic items were stripped from this red 2006 Peterbilt 379 semi truck at the Blue Bell Mine in Mayer between Oct. 10 and 13. The estimated loss from this crime was over $65,000. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 27, 2021 7:20 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has increased the reward, from $450 to $550, for information in locating the suspect(s) involved in two large-scale thefts at the Blue Bell Mine site in Mayer.

Between Sept. 24 and Sept. 28, 2021, an orange and black 2019 Honda SXS700 Pioneer 2 seat side-by-side, Spectra survey lasers and Leica survey equipment were stolen from a container at the mine site. The estimated loss to the business was in excess of $30,000.

On another occasion between Oct. 10 and Oct. 13, 2021, a 2021 Brazos 32-foot end dump trailer and a 2014 Wacker light tower trailer were also taken from the site. The hood, doors, exhaust stacks and other cosmetic items were stripped from a red 2006 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck. The estimated loss from this crime was over $65,000.

Due to the severity of the crime, Yavapai Silent Witness has increased the reward to $550 for anyone providing information leading to an arrest in these cases. To earn the reward, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

