Prescott Valley library taking donations for food pantry
Originally Published: October 27, 2021 6:55 p.m.
The Prescott Valley Public Library Food Pantry is seeking nonperishable donations for its food pantry.
Donations as small as a can or two of soup or a box of mac & cheese are appreciated.
Those who drop off food can ask the staff at the front desk for a donation form for tax purposes. The food pantry is located on the second floor of the library behind the reference desk.
Information provided by the Prescott Valley Public Library.
