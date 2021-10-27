Church News: Oct. 28, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open. No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30 a.m. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Shabbat Chayei Sarah: Saturday, Oct. 30. Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, discusses judging a woman’s worth. Outdoor morning Shabbat Torah study available. FREE 5782 calendars! FREE 100% cotton masks! Contact for details and to arrange. Consultations, discussions by phone, online, email, poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Protect others. Masks! Vaccinate if possible! Safety first!

The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South, invites all to worship the 23rd Sunday after Pentecost, 10 am Sunday, Oct. 31. Livestreaming 9:55 a.m. on Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org. Roger Harlow’s message: “People That Are Ordinary.” Children’s Sunday School begins Nov. 7, 10 a.m. during worship service.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, PV, worship times are 9 a.m. (with live streaming) and 11 a.m. We are masking for safety. All are welcome.

Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is following CDC guidance and returning to mask wearing at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service. All are welcome. 928-445-4555. Groups that meet at the church are still on hold until the virus is under control.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets online at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Visit www.prescottuu.org, or attend with others at our building. “Day of the Dead.” We will celebrate those who have gone before us. Please join this tradition of sharing stories of our ancestors.

Heights Church is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sundays in-person at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon, or online at 10:30 a.m. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley – Join us for worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Also on Facebook. Masks optional. We are a small but warm congregation where you will feel welcome. Food Pantry, open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

Worship with Mountain Reformed Church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Enjoy a peaceful, traditional service with classic hymns and beautiful choral music. The message this week is “The Great Commandment” (Deuteronomy 6: 1-9). Come and worship with us! www.mountainreformed.org.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. – Come join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays at 6 a.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

Prescott Bible Church meets at Mountain Oak School, 1455 Willow Creek Road on Sundays at 11. Preaching from the Bible verse by verse, shortbread and tea fellowship before service and fudge bar fellowship after. Singing the hymns and loving the Lord. Questions and comments after the sermon. 928-771-1218.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene – www.prescottnazarene.com – Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship presents “Guest at Your Table – Now is the Time for Courageous Change.” Join us to learn what you can do to address global injustices. Hear stories that offer inspiration and guidance along the path towards grassroots justice. Zoom: https://puuf.net/sunday-programs/ Scroll down to link.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Join us weekdays for prayer time at 2 p.m. Unhurried Spanish Devotionals Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. on Facebook, facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is inviting old and new members to return for worship. Masks are suggested but not required. No one will be turned away. We miss you. 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Service starts at 10:15 a.m. Sundays. Hope to see you soon.

St. George Orthodox Church – Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 928-778-4499, worship services Saturdays, 5:30 p.m.; Sundays, 8 and 10 a.m.; all ages Sunday School, 9:10 to 9:50 a.m. Food Pantry donations Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m. Public welcomed Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. We have experienced God’s generosity.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church welcomes you to the Anglican faith! We are members of the Orthodox Anglican family, honoring all 5 Sacraments, with Scriptural-based worship. Services: Sundays, Holy Communion 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Morning Prayer, 10 a.m. Every third Sunday is potluck after services. Questions? Father George Parrish, 928-327-9479.

The Salvation Army located at 237 S. Montezuma in Prescott has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533. “If you abide in My Word, you are truly My disciples.” 10 a.m. Reformation Sunday Worship; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look” at today’s lessons. 4 p.m. Tuesdays “Jesus” in-depth study. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays “Where Love Abides” Women’s Bible Study (John 15:1-17).

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS), 1202 Green Lane, 928-778-9122 – Worship 9:30 a.m. Sunday; Adult Bible Study Sunday 11 a.m. and Tuesday 10 a.m. Children Sunday School 11 a.m. Cannot attend, watch Facebook / YouTube. Women’s Bible Study Friday 9:30 a.m. Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. gift basket sale and bake goods.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship – Join us in person/online at 8:30/10:30 Sundays. This week, Pastor Matt continues in our series on 1 Timothy, “What is the Church?” Coffee and donuts available pre-service; Sunday school classes for adults and kids meet. Find out more at 148 S Marina St. or at SolidRockPrescott.org.

Starting Point Church — Do you want to reach our community with God’s love? That’s one of our passions. Join us for a weekend service and then as we go outside our four walls to serve our way into the hearts of others. Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10:10. Visit www.mysp.church.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us Friday, Oct. 29, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Torah Study 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. For more information or if you have a child interested in religious school, please call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, PV – 928-772-8845. Sunday service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/Sanctuary and 11 a.m. Contemporary/Sanctuary. Everyone is welcome: 14th annual LWML crafts & bake sale Saturday, Nov. 6, pancake/scrambled egg breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. Craft fair & bake sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Good news from Trinity Presbyterian Church of Prescott – Our Sunday worship service is now live and open to the public, as well as on YouTube and our Facebook page. In response to the pandemic, masks are strongly suggested. Sunday School has re-started. Same time as the service.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850. www.unityprescott.org – Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message is “Grateful for My Soul.” Musical guests are Bill and Suellen Dicker with Steve Acker. Check our website for mask policy. Services can also be viewed on our website.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.