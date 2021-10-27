OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 27
AZ Adaptive Watersports to offer adaptive kayaking, fall fun event Oct. 30

Josh, 9, enjoys freedom and independence as he uses a kayak with adaptive equipment during a recent Arizona Adaptive Water Sports event. (AZ Adaptive Watersports/Courtesy)

Josh, 9, enjoys freedom and independence as he uses a kayak with adaptive equipment during a recent Arizona Adaptive Water Sports event. (AZ Adaptive Watersports/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 27, 2021 6:59 p.m.

This Saturday, Oct. 30, children and adults with physical and cognitive challenges have the opportunity to enjoy a family day at Watson Lake with adaptive kayaking, crafts and a fall festival, thanks to local nonprofit faith-based AZ Adaptive Water Sports, along with Northern Arizona Adaptive Sports and Arizona Disabled Sports. Kayaks, Costumes & Crafts takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free for anyone with a disability (plus one).

AZ Adaptive Water Sports, a locally based nonprofit, hosts regular water-play events at lakes statewide, giving people with disabilities the chance to experience adaptive waterskiing, wakesurfing, wakeboarding, fishing, boating, kayaking, and tubing … and freedom and adventure.

“More people with all types of disabilities need to have access to play on the water more than just a few times a year,” said Jo Crawford, who founded AZ Adaptive Watersports after retiring from Barrow Neurological Institute at St. Joseph’s Hospital. As a recreational therapist there, she operated the Day on the Lake program for 22 years. “Especially starting kids young. With us, they learn that they’re athletes and adventurers.”

It’s not just for kids; Crawford said one of her most exciting days included getting a 7-year-old up on water skis just before doing the same for an 80-year-old with Parkinson’s disease.

Water sports empower people to overcome challenges on their own: “There’s this adventure side you have with water sports that other sports don’t offer,” Crawford said. “When kids go waterskiing for the first time, or go kayaking by themselves with the adaptive equipment, they’re more independent.”

This Saturday’s event is designed for families. Transportation is available from Flagstaff and Phoenix, for $15. Register and get more information here: https://tinyurl.com/eu45yj4r (registration does not close).

Learn more at https://www.azadaptivewatersports.org.

Information provided by AZ Adaptive Water Sports.

