Attorney General Mark Brnovich issues government impostor tax-collection scam advisory

(Courier stock photo)

(Courier stock photo)

Originally Published: October 27, 2021 7:13 p.m.

PHOENIX – Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning Arizonans to be aware of “government impostor tax collection” scams.

Con artists are posing as government tax collectors to collect money or personal financial information from Arizona residents. The scam starts with a letter from a generic federal, state or local government tax unit, often referred to as the “Tax Processing Unit.” The letter claims that the consumer has not paid a tax debt in full and, typically, threatens garnishment of wages or a property lien if the consumer does not respond quickly. The letter instructs the consumer to take certain steps to avoid such action, such as calling an 800-number. If the consumer dials the number, the scammer instructs the consumer to provide money or the consumer’s bank account information, credit card information or other personal financial information.

“Scammers constantly are coming up with new ways to steal your hard-earned money,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “Individuals should never give out personal financial information to an unknown contact.”

Attorney General Brnovich offers the following tips to anyone who receives a letter that claims to be from a government tax collector:

Do not send money or provide bank account information, credit card information, or other personal financial information.

Do not call the 1(800) number included in the letter.

If you think the letter could be real and you wish to speak to a representative of the purported federal, state, or local government tax unit, look up the correct contact information independently and contact the agency directly to investigate if the collection notice is legitimate.

Information provided by Office of the Arizona Attorney General.

