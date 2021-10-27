Adoption Spotlight: Dylan
Originally Published: October 27, 2021 7:07 p.m.
Dylan is a fun-loving kid with a great smile. He recently received an award for Academic Excellence and is proud of being on the school honor roll! He enjoys math and science, especially performing experiments. Dylan would love if his forever family had a dog. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
