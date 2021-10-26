Thrilling clues and haunting displays abound in and around Prescott Public Library

The Prescott Public Library will be hosting a self-directed scavenger hunt Thursday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the library on Goodwin St. Thrilling clues and haunting displays abound in and around the library. Check in at the Youth Desk to get a map and first clue. This event is for school age children, teens and fearless families.

Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.

Information provided by the Prescott Public Library.