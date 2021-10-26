Prescott Valley Police offers tips for Halloween safety

With Halloween fast approaching, the Prescott Valley Police Department encourages safe and secure trick-or-treating. There are several easy and effective behaviors that parents can share with kids to help reduce their risk of injury and increase their enjoyment.

Children should never go out alone on Halloween - Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, remind them to stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups. Children should not approach any vehicle, occupied or not, or enter a home unless you’re with them. Older children should create a “buddy-system” where they team up and make sure no one gets left behind.

Keep the lights on - Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors. When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls. Check the flammability of the costume. Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision. Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers. Do not allow your children to carry imitation weapons. Today’s fake firearms are realistic in their appearance.

Sidewalks not streets - Cross streets at intersections, looking left and right. Put electronic devices away and keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street. Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars. Always try to use a sidewalk versus walking in the street.

Don’t drive like a ghoul - Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., so be especially alert for kids during those hours. Slow down, and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways. Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs. Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

Better safe than sorry - Remind children to refrain from eating their treats until they are home, and it has been checked for safety and lack of tampering. Always go through your child’s candy with them to make sure that everything has not been opened and that there are no foreign objects that are sticking out of the pieces of candy and/or treats.

The Prescott Valley Police Department wants parents to think about safety while preparing for the holiday. Public safety is everyone’s responsibility. If you see suspicious activity, report it to your local law enforcement.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies, or Yavapai County Silent witness at 1-800-932-3232.