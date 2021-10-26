Obituary Notice: Susan L. Whittington
Originally Published: October 26, 2021 8:15 p.m.
Susan L. Whittington was born on Nov. 14, 1967 and died on Oct. 4, 2021 in Paulden, Arizona. Westcott Funeral Home, of Cottonwood, Arizona is handling the final arrangements.
