Obituary Notice: Harold Roy West
Originally Published: October 26, 2021 8:19 p.m.
Harold Roy West, age 69, of Chino Valley, Arizona, was born May 26, 1952 in Harriman, Tennessee, and passed away Oct. 22, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Chino Valley Funeral Home,
