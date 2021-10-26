Obituary Notice: Grace Joan Lott
Originally Published: October 26, 2021 8:19 p.m.
Grace Joan Lott, age 87, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, died passed away October 13, 2021. Grace was born May 23, 1934 in Portland, Oregon. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memory Mortuary.
