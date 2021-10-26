Obituary Notice: Connie Robinson
Originally Published: October 26, 2021 8:20 p.m.
Connie Robinson, age 61, was born September 3, 1960 in Moline, Illinois and passed away on Oct. 8, 2021 in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 21, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 23, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 25, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 18, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 20, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 23, 2021
- Prescott Valley Police seek public's help in locating missing juvenile
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 21, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 8, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 18, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 23, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 11, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: