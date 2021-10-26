Obituary Notice: Charles (Chuck) W. Russell
Originally Published: October 26, 2021 8:22 p.m.
Charles (Chuck) W. Russell, formerly of Prescott, Arizona, was born Nov. 22, 1935 and passed away on Oct. 16, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Arrangements are entrusted to Ocker-Putman Funeral Home of Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 21, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 23, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 25, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 18, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 20, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 23, 2021
- Prescott Valley Police seek public's help in locating missing juvenile
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 21, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 8, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 18, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 23, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 11, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: