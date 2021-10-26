Obituary: Linda Gale Miller

Linda Gale Miller, 75, passed away peacefully at home, with her loving partner, Patty Young on Oct.17, 2021. Linda Gale Miller was born July 10, 1946 in Los Angeles, CA, to Olen Oscar Jones and Francis Elizabeth (Hayes) Jones. She is survived by her partner, Patricia Jane Young of 38 years; “the one and only” son, Robert Edward Miller and wife, Kelly Lynn Miller of Paulden, AZ; five grandchildren, Christopher Charles Miller of Chino Valley, AZ, Robert Edward Miller II and wife, Elisha Marie (Labrecque) Miller of Camp Verde, AZ, Candice Marie (Herrera) Ortiz and husband, Jesse of Cottonwood, AZ, Jessica Renee (Miller) Armstrong and fiancé, Wesley Donathan of Paulden, AZ, Jessica Ray (Herrera) Clelland and husband, Joshua of Chino Valley, AZ; and twelve great grandchildren, Hailey Renee Miller, Alec Blaiz Miller, Robert Max Miller, Malakai Elias Herrera, Khloe Renee Armstrong, Aurora Elizabeth Miller, Elijah Michael Herrera, Payton Ray Ortiz, Dallis Jade Armstrong, Raylee Elizabeth Clelland, Axl George Miller and Ledger Douglas Clelland; niece, Tammy Carmical of Cabot, AR and daughter, Christina Deeann Brubaker and her children, Hayden Bryce and Audrina Skye and extended family, Crystal Merwin and granddaughter, Sabrina Tibbs; sister’s-in-laws, Ida Belle (Young) Walsh and husband, John Andrew and Susan Gale (Young) Wallin and husband, Steven Don and great aunts, Catherine (Munson) Smith, Peralta, NM and Sabra Lee (Munson) Humphrey, Silver City, NM and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dolores Kook, Wanda Johnson, Barbara Teffer and Sharon Price and an older brother, Leon Jones. During her lifetime, Linda had lived in Los Angeles, CA, Ponca City and Cleveland, OK, Riverside, CA, Tucson, AZ, Toquepala, Peru, South America, Houston, TX, Globe and Morenci, AZ, Tyrone and Silver City, NM and Paulden, AZ. When Linda lived in Silver City area (1982-2009) she had been employed at Sierra Communications, Andy Padilla Dealership, Lowell Cain Insurance Agency, Crawford and Olson Insurance Agency. Insure New Mexico, Southwest Advocates 4 Kids, and for Grant County District Attorney Mary Lynn Newell as Assistant CFO and retired in 2009. Linda will be remembered for the laughter she brought to her family and friends, her wit and memory, especially numbers. She liked to cook and taught all her family how to cook. While in medical rehabilitation in 2020-2021, after going on dialysis and during covid lockdown, she continued to share her recipes with loved ones via Facetime and Duo. Linda loved to travel and go to the annual family camping spot in Williams, AZ, which gave her opportunity to help cook camp side, fish and shoot guns. Linda was a Past Matron of OES Georgetown #4 Mimbres, NM 2005-2006, President of The Kiwanis Club of Silver City, NM 2006-2007. Honorary pallbearers: Christopher Charles Miller, Robert Edward Miller II, Jesse Ortiz, Joshua Clelland, Wesley Donathan, Jason Benavidez, William Trevor Wallin and Steven Shane Wallin. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at the Paulden Community Center 24050 N Marblehead Ave, Paulden, AZ 86334 from 4PM-8PM with Set Free Church Paulden, Pastor Arthur Hisey officiating with a potluck following for family, friends and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of one’s choice are requested. Cremation arrangements are with Affordable Burial and Cremation, Chino, LLC, Chino Valley, AZ 928-485-7409.

Information was provided by the family.