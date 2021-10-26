Obituary: Judith Lee Simpson

Judith Lee Simpson, age 88, a resident of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Oct. 13, 2021 at YRMC. She was born Dec. 25, 1932 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to Buford Vance and Lotte (Lee) Davenport. Her hobbies included knitting. Judith is preceded in death by her husband, William ‘Fred’ Simpson and is survived by her three sons, William Vance Simpson, James R., and his wife, Gloria Simpson, and Paul D. Simpson. She also had four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information was provided by Sunrise Funeral Home.