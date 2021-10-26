Obituary: Audrey Lucille Mares

Audrey Lucille Mares was born in Spokane, Washington on June 26, 1941 to Orville Glover and Bessie Montanye Glover. She was united in marriage to William Mares on Oct.17, 1957 in Aurora, Minnesota. She lived in a few different places before settling down in Tooele, Utah with her husband, Bill to raise her four children; Billy, Bobby, Didi and Debbie. She and her husband, after a few years, decided to try some more exotic locales. They moved the family to Okinawa for four years, then later to American Samoa. They spent some time in Huron, South Dakota and then moved to St. Croix, US Virgin Isles. Next it was Puerto Rico and then finally to Prescott, Arizona, where she has spent the last 32 years. Here in Prescott she entered the medical profession as a CNA. She worked at YRMC, Margaret T. Morris, Granite Gate, and Las Fuentes Assisted Living where she cared compassionately for some of Prescott’s elderly residents. She left us early Saturday morning, Oct. 16, 2021 at the age of 80. She is survived by her husband, William Mares; son, Robert Mares and daughters, Diana Ogles and Deborah Wager; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She has spent a lifetime caring for others. Now she is watching over us from Heaven, surrounded by the many cats and dogs she has shared her life with, and one particularly rambunctious squirrel. We are going to have a Celebration of Life service for Mom at The First Congregational United Church of Christ, 216 East Gurley Street, Prescott, Arizona 86301 on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 11:00 a.m.



Information was provided by the family.