Boosters authorized for Moderna, J&J COVID-19 vaccines; Yavapai County logs 84 cases, 3 deaths since Friday

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has authorized Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 booster doses for eligible individuals.

All providers administering COVID-19 vaccines can administer the booster vaccine as well, including pharmacies and primary providers. The Yavapai County Community Health Service is offering COVID-19 doses at all locations. Call 928-771-3122 to schedule an appointment.

Regarding Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, a single booster dose is recommended at least six months after completion of the initial two-dose primary series for those 65 and older living in long-term care settings, those 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions, and 18 and older who live in high-risk settings.

For Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, a single booster dose is recommended for those 18 and older at least two months after the original dose.

When it comes to heterologous or “Mix & Match” of booster dose, the CDC’s recommendations allow for individuals to choose which type of vaccine they receive as a booster dose regardless of which they received for the primary series. This type of mix and match dosing is for booster shots only, according to YCCHS.

NUMBERS

Yavapai County is reporting 84 COVID-19 cases and three deaths since Friday, Oct. 22. The county has tested 93,424 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, and there have been 27,929 positive cases and 686 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Monday, Yavapai Regional Medical Center reported 37 COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center reported 18, and the Prescott VA had one COVID-19 patient.

The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a 13.8% positivity and 208 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending Oct. 10, the YCCHS reported.

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters can be made through www.yavapai-az.gov/chs or www.vaccine.gov.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, please get tested for COVID-19 and/or flu. Testing sites: https://yavapaiaz.gov/Portals/39/COVID-19/TestingSitesinYavapaiCounty.pdf.

The ADHS COVID-19 Hotline – 844-542-8201 (select Option 8) – helps in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays.

Information on boosters also is posted at azdhs.gov/Boosters. Information on Monoclonal Antibodies in English: ADHS - Everyone – Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) (azdhs.gov), and in Spanish: ADHS - Todos - Anticuerpos Monoclonales (azdhs.gov).

ARIZONA

Officials in Arizona have reported 158 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths from the virus as of Monday.

In all, Arizona has seen 1,149,982 COVID-19 cases and 20,861 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services dashboard. One death was subtracted Monday from the state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths as a result of a review of the data.

The dashboard shows that more than 4.2 million people (58.7% of the state’s population) have received at least one dose of vaccine.