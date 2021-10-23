OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Oct. 24
Obituary: Piilani "Lani" Norene Feiteira Fagen

Piilani “Lani” Norene Feiteira Fagen

Piilani “Lani” Norene Feiteira Fagen

Originally Published: October 23, 2021 9:05 p.m.

Piilani “Lani” Norene Feiteira Fagen, 97 April 18, 1924 - August 18, 2021 Piilani was born prematurely in Paia, Maui, Hawaii on April 18, 1924, the only child of Antone “Tony” Marie Feiteira and Amelia “Millie” Victorino Paz. Piilani attended University of California - Berkeley, where she graduated in 1947 with an English/journalism/speech degree. Piilani returned to the islands and taught high school English and Journalism on the island of Lanai.

A striking 6’ foot Portuguese beauty, Piilani met 6’2” Marine Corp Staff Sgt. Lowell Fagen at a Honolulu Methodist Church when he was stationed at the Honolulu Pacific Fleet Marine Force Headquarters in the Public Information Office. After his discharge, the couple had a long-distance relationship while he went back to farming in Iowa. After eighteen months, Lowell proposed and sent a ring through the mail, and the couple met in San Francisco in 1950 to get married at the Berkeley Congregational Church’s Loper Chapel near the UC Berkeley campus.

The couple moved to a trailer on Lowell’s grandmother’s farm outside Perry, IA, where she became known as “Lani.” It was during this time Lowell was called back into the Marine Corps and trained at Camp Pendleton, CA before serving in Korea.

After his second discharge, the couple purchased a 160-acre farm outside Earlham, IA, where they lived for 11 years, raising four children, sheep, goats, corn and soybeans. In 1966, Lani and Lowell moved to an 18-acre property on the edge of Earlham, where Lani was a substitute teacher, on the Earlham School Board, and was hired by Madison County Social Services as a social worker.

Lani and Lowell moved to Prescott, AZ in 1987, where they lived for 31 years. Lani was involved in PEO Chapter EC – “a loving and caring group who were truly the sisters I never had” – as well as the American Sewing Guild, Mountain Spinners & Weavers and Thumb Butte Quilters, and used her sewing skills to help make costumes for the Prescott Center for the Arts. Known as the “Dog Lady,” Lani also loved taking care of people’s canines, once caring for up to 11 dogs at one time and adopting three over the years. Lani and Lowell moved to Parkland Memory Care in Chandler in 2018.

Lani was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Lowell Victor Fagen, 92, in 2019. She is survived by children, Loren Anthony Fagen of Sande, Norway, Laurie Napua Fagen Hancock of Chandler, AZ, Lex Monroe Fagen (Ling) of Spain and Lee Marshall Fagen (Sally Grant) of Berkeley, CA; five grandchildren, Erin Fagen of Atascadero, CA, Ryan Fagen of San Luis Obispo, CA, Devon James Hancock of Tempe, AZ; Samuel Grant Fagen of Berkeley, CA and Axel Fagen of Spain; and one great-grandson, Elliot Anthony Fagen of Norway. A Celebration of Life will be held in April 2022 in Prescott, and the family hopes to stream the service.

Information was provided by Sunrise Funeral Home.

