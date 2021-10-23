Obituary: Marvin Rifkin

Marvin Rifkin was born in Toledo, Ohio and moved to Michigan after serving in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years. He is survived by his wife, Janet and two sons, Eric (Pat) and Neal.

He moved to Prescott in 1994 after retiring as a teacher/administrator in the Detroit Public Schools for 35 years. He loved sports and played Senior Softball in Prescott for many years. In addition, he volunteered at the public library for over 20 years and took many online classes.

A Memorial Service will held for Marvin on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., at Temple B’rith Shalom, 2077 Brohner Way, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Information was provided by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.