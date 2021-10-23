Obituary: Linda L. Wilson

Linda L. Wilson passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus with her family by her side on October 14th, 2021. Linda was born on May 13, 1938, in Iowa City, Iowa to Richard and Rachel (Reddick) Stalkfleet. She was the youngest of four children.

Linda moved to Prescott in 1963, where she met and married Carl A. Wilson on August 28th, 1965. She worked for the V.A Medical Hospital for 37 years, 31 of which were in Prescott. After retiring in 1994 she then worked for 15 years at Iron Springs Laundry. She enjoyed scrapbooking, reading, watching mysteries, and decorating her home for all the holidays. Most of all she enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and great grandson.

She is survived by her daughter, Jeanie Wilson; son, Gary (Chris) Wilson, and her four grandchildren and great-grandson; Amanda Cunningham and son, Liam Sweet, Megan Cunningham, Carl (Keiana) Wilson, Carlie Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents, three siblings, five nephews, two nieces and her husband.

She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband at Mountain View Cemetery. Private graveside services are planned. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Linda’s online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information was provided by Heritage Memory Mortuary.