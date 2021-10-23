Obituary: James (Jim) Shikany

James (Jim) Shikany, of Mayer AZ, passed away on September 28, 2021 at the age of 52.

Lovingly remembered by his wcife, Dawn; his son, Chandler; his brothers, Joe and John and his friends.

Jim was my husband and best friend, a brother, a loyal friend and a hard worker. We will forever cherish the many adventures, road trips, and home projects that he did for many.

A little rough around the edges at times and his humor left you wondering if he loved you or hated you. Once you knew him, it made sense. He loved everyone. Jim left us way to soon! He positively impacted so many people and he is dearly missed.

Service is November 20th at 11:00 a.m., at 10001 Wicks Ave, Mayer, AZ 86333. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at the service and will help care for his many cherished animals.

Information was provided by the family.