Obituary: Glennis Dee Smith

Glennis Dee Smith passed away on October 20, 2021, after 94 years of an active loving life. Glennis was born on October 2, 1927, to Albert and Iva Chase in Hutchinson, KS. After graduating high school, she dropped her ambition of becoming a singer to marry her sweetheart and become a “Minister’s Wife”.

Glennis was passionate about her faith, gardening, flowers, fishing, singing, animals and travel. And, when she wasn’t filling her home and community with warmth and kindness, she could be found taking care of her two puppies and her flowers. She believed it was very important to stay active.

We can’t have you but we’re happy knowing that the angels have you back. Goodbye to a wonderful woman, and a beautiful mother and grandmother.



Glennis was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Iva; her sister, LaDonna and her husband, Ray, Jr. She is survived by her brother, Dennis; her sister, DeEtta, and two of her children, Ray and Suzanne, as well as her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Viewing will be at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home 8480 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 on Monday October 25th, at 2:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. A live stream will be provided via Facebook live.



Information was provided by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home.