Obituary: Gary Lynn Clemmons

Loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather. This is what defined Gary. That, and his immense love of music and the community of musicians and friends that he considered family. It was during his lifelong career as a musician, bandleader, songwriter, and producer that he met the love of his life, Tina. Together, as husband and wife, they forged a partnership of love, family, music, and community service.

Gary proudly served in the Vietnam War as a combat Marine, enlisting at just 19 years old. He would end up writing about his experiences as a way to cope with the PTSD, a term not even defined when he left the war and became an accomplished author and motivational speaker in his crusade to help other Veteran’s cope as well. The book he wrote, “War & Memories; Survival with a Measure of Success,” was a testament to his commitment to help his brothers in arms face an unwelcoming world upon their return from the war. He would give books to any Veteran in need of one.

Gary told us in his book that he had few regrets as he looked back on his life. There were good times and bad, successes and struggles. But there were also moments of clarity that helped him make sense of the path his life had taken. He credits Tina as being the one to finally help him face his fears and his past, and together they made each other’s lives, and the lives of those around them, infinitely better.

Everyone who knew Gary can tell you how much he loved music. He told people it was what helped him the most when he returned home from combat. He played trumpet, drums, guitar, bass and could belt out a country song with the best of them. He toured all over the Southwest, produced hit records, had songs placed in movies and TV, was band leader for Country Music Hall of Fame artist, Johnny Western, as well as numerous other bands over the years.

Gary served as President of the Greater Arizona Country Music Association & Hall of Fame; member of the Board of Directors and Advisory Board of the Arizona Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame; and was a beloved mentor to so many young Arizona musicians that he groomed to be successful performers. He worked on projects that donated musical instruments to children in need, and always volunteered in the music community, helping with benefit concerts and fundraisers.

Gary was an avid golfer, and an exceptional Contractor who was responsible for the construction of many commercial properties and had a successful early career in radio. When not on a stage himself, he loved to attend the performances of other local musicians and offer support. His favorite times, though, were those spent with his family and loved ones, sitting around a living room or a campfire, playing his old Martin acoustic guitar and teaching the little ones to play.

Gary was a kind, loyal, giving and compassionate man who always had time to help a friend. He grew up in a single parent household, and the early loss of his mother was devastating to him and shaped who he would become as a family man, first and foremost.

Facebook has been a testimony to just how many lives Gary touched. They come from all walks of life. Whether they are a musician or carpenter, contractor or Grammy winner, wore cowboy boots or loafers, they were his friends. Hundreds of people have reached out to Tina and the family. They express their sadness, share memories and pay their respect. It is a wonderful tribute to a life well lived.

Gary is proceeded in death by his mother, Marilyn Krampe; father, Lawrence Clemmons and brothers, Mike Fennello and Johnny Love. He is survived by his wife, Tina; son, Ken; daughter, Megan Smallsreed; bonus children, Joseph Pascoe and Malinda Pascoe; ten grandchildren ; three great grandchildren; and his life-long “brothers” David and Gary Love, along with many other family members, and hundreds of close friends and musicians that were his family as well.

Gary passed away in the height of the covid epidemic. His Celebration of Life was planned for just shortly after he passed. But due to restrictions in public gatherings it has had to be postponed and changed numerous times. His wife Tina has waited to have a Ceremony at the National Cemetery and a Celebration of life until the restrictions in the state were lifted. Gary would have wanted all his friends and family there, and for his musician friends to bring their instruments and get up and play.

Interment will be at the National Cemetery in Prescott, AZ Friday November 5th at 1:00 pm. Celebration of Life will be held at Roosters 3731 E Main St Mesa, AZ 85205 on November 7th at 12:00 p.m. For more information, changes and updates please check Gary’s Facebook page or the Greater Arizona Country Music Hall of Fame page.

Information was provided by the family.