Obituary: Elizabeth Diana (Libby) Jaurigue
Originally Published: October 23, 2021 8:59 p.m.
Elizabeth Diana (Libby) Jaurigue passed away peacefully on October 1st, 2021 in her apartment in Rogue River, Oregon. She was born November 12th, 1960 in Long Beach, California.
Libby had a vivacious personality and anyone that knew her knew how much fun she was. She loved to bake and was a movie and music buff. Rest in peace sweetheart.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa; grandsons, Jax and Kostin; her mother, Linda; her sisters, Lorallyne, Lucy, Lisa, Julie and Jimi Lee and her dearest friend, Susie.
Information was provided by the family.
