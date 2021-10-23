Obituary: Elizabeth Diana (Libby) Jaurigue

Elizabeth Diana (Libby) Jaurigue passed away peacefully on October 1st, 2021 in her apartment in Rogue River, Oregon. She was born November 12th, 1960 in Long Beach, California.

Libby had a vivacious personality and anyone that knew her knew how much fun she was. She loved to bake and was a movie and music buff. Rest in peace sweetheart.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa; grandsons, Jax and Kostin; her mother, Linda; her sisters, Lorallyne, Lucy, Lisa, Julie and Jimi Lee and her dearest friend, Susie.

Information was provided by the family.