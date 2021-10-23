OFFERS
Obituary: David William Schimberg

Originally Published: October 23, 2021 9:13 p.m.

David William Schimberg was born July 4th, 1941, in San Francisco, California to Albert and Nita Schimberg. Before he was 3 years old, his parents moved to Saint Johns, British Colombia, Canada while his father helped construct the Trans Alaska / Canadian Highway. During World War II, he lived in Sacramento, California and later in the country of Turkey. While in the 5th grade, he attended classes in Turkey, returning to the United States after completing middle school. He attended high school at both Christian Brothers in Sacramento, California and Serra High, graduating from the latter in 1958. After high school, he joined the US Marine Corps Reserve serving his country, and later enrolled at the University of Alaska, majoring in Archaeology and Geography.

While at the university, he met his future wife, Joyce Gail Allen and they were married on April, 5th, 1967. Two of their four children were born in Alaska, Shelley Schimberg/Finkler and Andrew Schimberg. They moved to Arizona in 1973, where David worked briefly for the Arizona State Parks at Picacho Peak. Settling in Prescott, Arizona permanently, he went into business for himself and opened Adventure Outfitters sporting goods store in town. His other two sons, Matthew Schimberg and Allen Schimberg were both born in Prescott.

In later years, David managed Watters Garden Center in Prescott for many years before going to work for Yavapai College, retiring from there 12 years ago. David was very active in the community, regularly volunteering as Boy Scout scoutmaster, and teaching at both Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and St Germaine’s Catholic Church over the years. David loved history of all kinds, was an avid reader, and enjoyed growing food in the family garden. He passed along a love of the outdoors to his children, and they continue to pass this love along to their own children.

David passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in Prescott Valley Arizona. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Gail Schimberg; his children, Shelley, Andrew, Matthew, and Allen, as well as their families, AnnMarie, Jerry Finkler, Sarah, Beth and 13 grandchildren, Mathew, Aaron, Rosie, Joey, Amara, Aidan, Arlan, Audrey, Alek, Amelia, Michael, Lilya and Bella.

The date for a funeral service at St Germaine’s Catholic Church, as well as a Memorial service, are to be determined and will be announced later.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign David’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information was provided by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.

