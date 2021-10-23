OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Obituary: Courtney Rachel Gosney

Courtney Rachel Gosney

Courtney Rachel Gosney

Originally Published: October 23, 2021 9:16 p.m.

Courtney Rachel Gosney, age 32, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away October 14, 2021 at the Marley House in Prescott. She was born April 26, 1989 in Libertyville, Illinois to Mike and Nora (Kiliokaitis) Gosney. Courtney graduated from Bradshaw Mountain High School, in Prescott Valley.

Courtney touched the lives of so many people. Her smile lit up a room and you couldn’t help but fall in love with her. Her family and friends were the love of her life. She had a passion for the serenity of the mountains, camping memories with her best friends, an animal lover, especially dogs, she loved music, was a very talented dancer and one of the biggest Green Bay Packers fan I know.

Courtney is preceded in death by her father, Mike Gosney. She is survived by her mother, Nora Ivie; her stepmother, Brenda Keith; her brothers, Adam Gosney and Matthew Gosney and his wife, Lesa, and their children, Boden, Christian and Emmet and her half brother, Mike Gosney Jr.

A Celebration of Life, for Courtney will be held on Saturday, October 30th, 2021 from noon to 5:00 p.m., at 7311 E. Sunflower Lane, in Prescott Valley.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information was provided by Sunrise Funeral Home.

