Obituary: Claire Ullmann Nutting

Claire Ullmann Nutting, age 93, went Home to be with the Lord on October 15, 2021 in Prescott, Arizona. She was born in 1928 to Herbert and Eleanor Ullmann of River Forest, Illinois Claire was married to William G. Nutting, December 28, 1948 in Oak Park Illinois and they raised their family in Menlo Park, California.

Claire was predeceased by her husband, Bill, of 60 years. She is survived by their three children: sons, Craig Nutting and wife, Cathy, Todd Nutting and his wife, Gail; and daughter, Meg Womack and husband, Ray. She had eight grandchildren, Judd, Nicole, Luke, Hope, Hannah and Aubyn Nutting, Wesley and Joy Womack, and 18 great-grandchildren.

A combined memorial service of celebration of their lives, will be held by the family at a later time for Claire and Bill. “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” Psalm 116:15.

