Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Oct. 24
Obituary: Carol Sue Hardesty

Carol Sue Hardesty

Carol Sue Hardesty

Originally Published: October 23, 2021 8:54 p.m.

Carol was greeted by her Heavenly Father on October 15th, 2021 with family by her side following 5 months in hospice care. Carol Sue Schwenkmeyer was born in Lansing, Michigan to Merle and Isabel Schwenkmeyer on May 10, 1940.

Carol grew up in Lansing with her older brother, Richard “Dick” Schwenkmeyer and attended Eastern High School going on to obtain her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. After college she ventured to California and took her first nursing job at County Hospital in Los Angeles.

Carol loved Southern California and with no intention of returning to Midwest winters she put down roots and became the proud mother of two daughters, Carla Meyers and Heather Crawford. Carol had a varied career in nursing which included faculty at a nursing school, nursing leadership within several mental health facilities and case management. While raising her daughters, she obtained her Masters Degree in Marriage, Family, and Child Counseling from Azusa Pacific.

Carol met her true love later in life and married Jim Hardesty on August 17, 1991 and the couple retired from California and moved to Prescott, Arizona in February 2007. Carol enjoyed her retirement and was an active member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church where she served as a volunteer and Parish Nurse for many years.

Carol is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter, Carla; grandson, Cort; daughter, Heather and son-in-law, Steve; step grandchildren, Matthew and Rachel; brother, Richard and sister-in-law, Ann; niece, Kim Nicoletti and husband, Glen; great nephew, Travis Nicoletti; Jim’s sister, Sue and brother-in-law, Jerry, and their children, Mindy and Kim, along with many loving friends.

Carol’s ashes will be put to rest at the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Columbarium on November 20th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at an open service. The service will be followed by a Celebration of Life at the Hardesty home.

Information was provided by the family.

