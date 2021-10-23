Obituary: Bobby (Bob) Lee Pulley

Bobby (Bob) Lee Pulley passed away on October 11, 2021 in Prescott Valley, AZ. He was born on November 24, 1933 to Lindsey (Dobie) A. Pulley and F. E. Vanlandingham in McCrory, Arkansas.

Bob is survived by his son, Mike Pulley (partner Liz Parry) of Chino Valley; his daughters, Joan Jordan (Kevin) of Dewey and Carol Perez of Prescott; his former wife and friend, Barbara (Bobbi) Wicks of Chino Valley: three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Well known for his horsemanship skills with horses and mules. Also known for his cattle dogs. He was a great Rancher and Cowboy, well liked and respected by many. A man of few words – he believed your actions spoke louder than words, and he was proud of his family.

Information was provided by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home.