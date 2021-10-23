Adoption Spotlight: Angel Q.
Originally Published: October 23, 2021 9:37 p.m.
Angel Q. is a girly girl! She loves rainbows, sparkles and dolls. Her favorite place to eat is McDonalds, but she also loves pizza and chocolate ice cream. She likes riding her bike and scooter, listening to music and completing art projects. Get to know Angel and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
