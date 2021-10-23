Adoption Spotlight: Angel B.
Originally Published: October 23, 2021 9:27 p.m.
Angel B. is an outgoing, funny, kind and loving boy who lights up a room with his smile. He enjoys cooking and music – he even writes his own songs. Angel is Christian and prioritizes going to church. A lover of all animals, he hopes to be a veterinarian when he grows up. Get to know Angel and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
