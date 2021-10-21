Prescott Valley Police seek public's help in locating missing juvenile

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile. Aunum Conyers, 14 years old, ran away when on a day-pass from Mingus Mountain Girls Academy. Aunum was with her father at Walmart located at 3450 N. Glassford Hill Road on October 16, 2021. She was reported as a runaway two days later.

Aunum is a white female, 5’00, 94 lbs., blue, blond and purple hair. She is court-ordered to Mingus Mountain Academy and currently on probation. Please contact Prescott Valley Police Department if she is sighted. Report 21-5401.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.

