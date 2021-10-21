Obituary: Phyllis Ilene Pemberton

Phyllis Ilene Pemberton, 88, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on Oct. 13, 2021. She was born to parents, Philip and Alice (née Albrecht) Duncanson on May 30, 1933, in Pueblo, Colorado. In the early 1940s, during WWII, the family moved to Provo, Utah, and then on to Luke Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Phyllis attended Prescott High School and graduated in 1951.

Phyllis called herself a homemaker, but after her children were grown, went to work for and retired from Best Western Corporate in Phoenix. Phyllis loved spending time with her family. She also had a passion for traveling, sewing, and creating quilts for special family events.

Phyllis is survived by her brother, Dwight Duncanson of Tucson, Arizona; son, James Pemberton of Spring City, Utah; and daughters, Cathy Filliaux of Omaha, Nebraska, Dorothy Jones of Belgrade, Montana, and Carole Smith of Tucson, Arizona. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to Zion City – City Cares of Tucson. Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 4 p.m., at 1447 S. Camino Seco, Tucson, AZ 85710.

Information was provided by the family.