Adoption Spotlight: Alexander
Originally Published: October 21, 2021 7:40 p.m.
Alexander is a self-described “old soul” who loves fantasy novels, sports, Gilligan’s Island and classic rock. He enjoys learning about history and the military and is considering a career in the Armed Forces. Get to know Alex and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
